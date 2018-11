NATIONAL

Two South Korean and Japanese fishing boats collided in waters off the easternmost islets of Dokdo on Thursday, authorities said.The collision happened at around 9:38 a.m. about 180 nautical miles northeast of Dokdo, and private vessels near the area are working on the rescue operations, the Coast Guard said.The Coast Guard is trying to find out what exactly happened. (Yonhap)