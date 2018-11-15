Kia reveals teaser image of SOUL box car

BUSINESS

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday unveiled the teaser image of its SOUL box car ahead of its domestic launch early next year.







A teaser image of Kia Motors` SOUL box car (Yonhap)

The third-generation SOUL will make a debut at the Los Angeles auto show later this month before it is launched in the domestic market early in 2019, Kia said in a statement."With the launch of the new SOUL, we are targeting a gain in our share of the domestic entry car markets, which are dominated by subcompact cars and compact SUVs," a Kia spokesman said.Kia had sold more than 1 million SOUL cars in the United States, the world's most important automobile market, as of the end of June. The SOUL was first launched in the global markets in 2008. (Yonhap)