Hanwha Q Cells to supply solar modules to Chinese plant

BUSINESS

Hanwha Q Cells Co., the world's top solar cell maker, said Thursday it has signed a deal with a Chinese state firm to supply high-efficiency solar modules for its solar power project.



The contract calls for Hanwha Q Cells to provide its Q.PEAK modules with a capacity of 100 megawatts for China General Nuclear Power Corp.'s solar power facility under construction in Tongshan in central-eastern China and slated for completion by year-end.







Hanwha Q Cells didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.The company, the solar power business unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, makes solar cells and modules, and builds solar parks.The deal raises Hanwha Q Cells' cumulative supply of solar modules to about 400 MW. In July, the company struck a deal with CGN to provide Q.PEAK solar modules for its 6 MW solar power project."With the latest contract, Hanwha Q Cells will ramp up efforts to tap into the Chinese market amid growing expectations that China may resume subsidy payments to general solar power projects," a company official said.Established in 1994, CGN is China's largest nuclear power generator with 20 reactors as of end-2017. CGN, which started the solar power business in 2009, operates solar power plants with a combined capacity of 1.72 gigawatts. (Yonhap)