Moon extends condolences over Laos dam accident

President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith shake hands ahead of their meeting in Singapore on Wednesday. Yonhap

SINGAPORE -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday extended his condolences to the people of Laos over an accident at a dam construction site in July that resulted in multiple fatalities. Speaking during a meeting with Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Moon promised further aid to support the recovery efforts and the rebuilding of the dam.“I extend my condolences once again for the dam accident that took place in Attapeu Province,” Moon said.“Regardless of the cause, Korea will do its utmost to support the reconstruction and restoration efforts.”The accident occurred July 23 when an auxiliary dam in a major hydroelectric dam system project collapsed. The collapse of the structure, under construction by a consortium involving South Korea’s SK Engineering and Construction and Korea Western Power Co., resulted in 40 confirmed deaths and nearly 100 people missing. The accident also displaced more than 6,600 people.At the meeting, the Laotian prime minister expressed thanks for the support Laos had received from the Korean government and Korean corporations in dealing with the matter, and requested Seoul’s further involvement in projects along the Mekong.“I request Korea’s aid for restoration projects along the Mekong. (The Laotian government) will send a project proposal through the Korean Embassy in Laos in the very near future,” said Sisoulith, adding that Korea’s involvement in such a large number of projects had been beneficial to his country.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)