Korea, US seeking to hold high-level economic dialogue next month: source

NATIONAL

South Korea and the United States are seeking to hold a high-level economic dialogue in Washington next month, possibly over the future direction of bilateral cooperation, a government source in Seoul said Wednesday.



Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Manisha Singh, US assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs, are expected to lead what will be the first Senior Economic Dialogue since Seoul's Moon Jae-in administration was launched in May last year.







Lee Tae-ho, Vice Foreign Minister (Yonhap)

"(The two sides) are in talks over the concrete agenda," the source said on condition of anonymity. "We expect that there will be an exchange of views over ways to cooperate in a future-oriented manner."The SED was first held in November 2015, a month after the two countries' summit agreement to launch it. The second and last meeting was held in January 2017. (Yonhap)