Seoul to help students deal with post-exam stress

By Lee Tae-hee
  • Published : Nov 14, 2018 - 17:02
  • Updated : Nov 14, 2018 - 17:02
Seoul Metropolitan City said it will launch a street-outreach program Friday, the day after the nationwide Suneung exam, which determines college admissions for high-school students nationwide.

Through the program, post-exam counseling and stress-reduction activities will be available in various areas where students tend to gather. Many high-school seniors suffer from depression and anxiety after taking the state-run exam, which is considered a crucial step in determining their future. 


(Yonhap)

The program will be offered in the city’s Suyu-dong, Insa-dong, Cheonho-dong and Daechi-dong neighborhoods, as well as near Sillim Station and Hongik University.

Activities will include making “worry dolls” and “wish bracelets,” and test-takers will be able to take stress-measuring tests and attend counseling sessions. VR and escape rooms will be set up so they can take a break from academics and play games.

In case of emergency or if a student or parent needs immediate help, the city of Seoul will provide contact information for youth shelters and the Seoul Metropolitan Counseling and Welfare Center for Youth.

