NATIONAL

Wednesday in South Korea was an orientation day to prepare high school seniors for Thursday’s national college entrance examination, or Suneung. Before the seniors departed for their designated test sites, many younger students wished them the best with a variety of special activities.Students at Seoul High School put on a concert as a way of encouraging their seniors ahead of the test.Local communities also showed their support for the test-takers. Volunteers responsible for helping students arrive at the test locations on time led a parade in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.The college entrance exam takes place Thursday at 1,190 test sites in 86 districts nationwide.Photos by YonhapWritten by Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)