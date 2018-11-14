Naver Labs, SoCar partner for self-driving technologies

Under the agreement, Naver Labs will be in charge of developing an advanced driver-assistance system and detailed maps, to contribute to the safety of SoCar drivers.
An advanced driver-assistance system has safety features designed to avoid collisions and accidents, such as by alerting a driver to potential problems, implementing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle.
The firm also said it plans to apply its xDM, or eXtended Definition & Dimension Map, a detailed map and location platform, to SoCar vehicles to show the traffic situation in real-time.
“Through the cooperation with SoCar, we have an opportunity to further develop our self-driving and detailed map technologies. We will continue to realize the true value of technologies by connecting everyday life and technology,” said Song Chang-hyun, CEO of Naver Labs.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)