Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Naver Labs, SoCar partner for self-driving technologies

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : Nov 14, 2018 - 15:21
  • Updated : Nov 14, 2018 - 15:41
Naver Labs, the research and development arm of search engine giant Naver, and local car-sharing firm SoCar have signed an agreement to cooperate in the development of driver assistant technologies and detailed maps based on self-driving technologies, according to the firms on Wednesday. 



Under the agreement, Naver Labs will be in charge of developing an advanced driver-assistance system and detailed maps, to contribute to the safety of SoCar drivers.

An advanced driver-assistance system has safety features designed to avoid collisions and accidents, such as by alerting a driver to potential problems, implementing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle.

The firm also said it plans to apply its xDM, or eXtended Definition & Dimension Map, a detailed map and location platform, to SoCar vehicles to show the traffic situation in real-time.

“Through the cooperation with SoCar, we have an opportunity to further develop our self-driving and detailed map technologies. We will continue to realize the true value of technologies by connecting everyday life and technology,” said Song Chang-hyun, CEO of Naver Labs. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114