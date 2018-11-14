Middle-school students arrested in death of classmate

NATIONAL

The Incheon Yeonsu Police Station (Yonhap)

Four middle-school students were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the death of a classmate who fell from a 15-story apartment building in Incheon on Tuesday.The Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said on Wednesday that the four boys had been arrested without warrants on suspicion of causing the fatal injury.The four students are accused of assaulting their classmate on the roof of the apartment building Tuesday at around 5:20 p.m., supposedly in retaliation for offensive social media posts.When the paramedics arrived on the scene after an apartment security guard reported finding the victim on the ground in front of the apartment building at 6:40 p.m., police say the boy was already dead.Police are investigating the exact cause of death, but suspect that the victim may have jumped from the roof after being assaulted.By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)