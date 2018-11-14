Ordinary activities detected at NK missile base: Seoul spy agency

NATIONAL

South Korea's spy agency said Wednesday that North Korea is showing usual levels of activity at a missile base that came under international spotlight following allegations that it is one of the North's hidden, "undeclared" missile sites.



Beyond Parallel, a group at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said earlier this week that the group has located 13 out of an estimated 20 missile operating bases undeclared by the secretive regime, including one in the North's Sakkanmol region.



Citing the report, The New York Times said the sites suggest a "great deception" by the North.







(Yonhap)

South Korea has rejected the allegations, saying it has been aware of the Sakkanmol base. US President Donald Trump also said the newspaper report is inaccurate, saying the US knows the base and that it's "nothing new."On Wednesday, the South's National Intelligence Service said there are normal activities at the Sakkanmol missile base."We are closely monitoring North Korea's other missile sites," the NIS was quoted as saying by lawmakers sitting on the intelligence committee. (Yonhap)