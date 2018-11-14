Koreas to hold meeting to discuss aviation cooperation

NATIONAL

The two Koreas will hold a meeting later this week to discuss cooperation in the aviation sector, the unification ministry said Wednesday.



The meeting will be held on Friday at the joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, according to the ministry.



Son Myung-soo, a senior official of the transport ministry, will lead a South Korean delegation. His North Korean counterpart is Ri Yong-son, deputy director-general of the General Administration of Civil Aviation.







Baik Tae-hyun, Unification Ministry Spokesperson (Yonhap)

The ministry said that the two Koreas will discuss "issues of mutual concern" related to inter-Korean aviation cooperation but did not provide further details."Currently, inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation are underway within the confines of sanctions. Discussion is expected to be held on what cooperation could be possible at this point in the aviation field," Baik Tae-hyun, a ministry spokesman, told reporters.Opening a direct air route between the two Koreas could be among the agenda items to be discussed during the meeting, which the government thinks would be possible even under the current sanctions regime.North Korea earlier submitted a request with the International Civil Aviation Organization to allow its airplanes to fly through South Korea's airspace to third countries. Experts say that it could also be discussed between the two Koreas.Additionally, such issues as repairing decrepit airports in North Korea could be dealt with during Friday's meeting, they said. (Yonhap)