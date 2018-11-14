[Weather] Clear skies with chilly weather on Suneung eve

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Clear skies are expected across the nation Wednesday, the eve of Suneung. A wide range of temperatures are forecast, with heavy fogs expected in inland areas in the morning.The mercury plunged to zero to 11 degrees Celsius across the country early morning, but is set to rise to 12-17 C in the daytime, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.About 5-10 millimeters of light rain are expected in Yeongdong, Gangwon Province, and on the eastern coast of Gyeongsang Province. Light snow is forecast for mountain areas in Gangwon Province.Daytime temperatures will reach 15 C in Seoul, Incheon 15 C, Suwon 15 C, Gangneung 12 C, Daejeon 15 C, Gwangju 16 C, Busan 17 C and Jeju City 16 C.The weather agency advised residents in Korea to take extra care of their health in the morning and night as a wide range of temperature fluctuations is expected.By Yoon Yeun-jung(kairos07@heraldcorp.com)