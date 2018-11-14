Samsung to hold Bixby developer conference in Korea

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will hold a developer conference in South Korea next week as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the ecosystem of its artificial intelligence platform.



The company said it will host the Bixby Developer Day in Seoul on Tuesday. Samsung is expected to share the latest developments related to Bixby announced during the Samsung Developer Conference held in the United States last week.







(Yonhap)

Samsung opened the software development kit for Bixby during the SDC, helping developers to develop gaming content and applications optimized for Galaxy smartphones."Starting this year, we plan to hold a regular developers' event in South Korea annually, separately from the SDC," an official from Samsung Electronics said.The company said such events can allow more outside developers to join the evolving AI platforms.At next week's event, Samsung Electronics Vice President Chung Eui-suk, who leads the Bixby project, will share the company's vision of the AI platform.Samsung will also hold sessions on how best to utilize the software development kit and show examples of business ties with partners such as the restaurant search application MangoPlate.