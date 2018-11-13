Internet-related disputes on rise: data

NATIONAL

The number of disputes in Internet-related sectors surged 44.1 percent on-year in 2018, data showed Tuesday, mainly on the back of an increase in e-commerce transactions.



According to the data by the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a total of 18,966 complaints were filed with the agency's ICT mediation committee between January and October of this year, compared with 13,162 grievances in the same period a year earlier.







The KISA attributed the surge to a growing number of people buying and selling products on the Internet and online advertisements, with most of the complaints centered on refunds or return policies at online shopping malls.For all of 2017, 17,060 complaints were filed with the committee, up 87.7 percent on-year, the data showed.The KISA said it is working with the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office to actively deal with Internet-related disputes. (Yonhap)