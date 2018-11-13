Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Seoul to ban ads with drinking scenes

By Claire Lee
  • Published : Nov 13, 2018 - 18:06
  • Updated : Nov 13, 2018 - 18:06
Seoul said Tuesday that it plans to ban ads with scenes of people consuming alcohol, in its latest initiative to promote safe drinking and prevent drinking-related illnesses and injuries.

As part of the initiative, most public properties and spaces, as well as educational and recreational institutions for teenagers, will be designated alcohol-free zones, starting as early as 2020. All alcohol commercials will be banned from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day, including those for TV and radio.

(The Korea Herald file photo)


At the same time, all ads and commercials will be not allowed to include scenes or images of models consuming alcohol.

Korea is notorious for its culture of binge drinking. In a 2014 report released by Euromonitor, a London-based market intelligence firm, Koreans were said to drink 13.7 shots of liquor per week on average, making them the heaviest drinkers in the world, beating out Russians and Thais.

(dyc@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114