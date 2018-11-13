Pernod Ricard launches new low-alcohol spirit drink Smooth 12

As part of the promotion, the company has also opened pop-up store The Smooth Hotel & Malt Bar at Banyan Tree Seoul.
|Interior of Moon Bar at The Smooth Hotel & Malt Bar (Pernod Ricard Korea)
Under a theme of “The Smooth Men,” the pop-up store will host events such as a tasting and cocktail class in Moon Bar, Smooth Signature Dining and special hotel room promotions until Nov. 30.
Kim Gyeong-yeon, director of brand marketing of Pernod Ricard Korea, said the company has gained high competitiveness and market share in the low-alcohol by volume spirit drink market.
“The low-ABV spirit drink market is gaining huge popularity among young consumers. We achieved over 11 percent of market share in the low-alcohol market in 11 months,” said Kim.
|Director of brand marketing of Pernod Ricard Korea Kim Gyeong-yeon introduce its new low-alcohol spirit drink at Banyan Tree Seoul (Pernod Ricard Korea)
With declining whisky sales in Korea, foreign whisky companies in Korea have been striving to regain popularity with various marketing and promotion events.
Whisky sales here took a downturn after reaching a peak in 2008. Sales decreased by 44.5 percent over the past nine years. However, overall sales have recently rebounded with the trend of low-ABV spirit drinks for “honsul” culture, referring to drinking alone at home.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)