LG CEO heads to Silicon Valley to recruit AI, robot experts

BUSINESS

Jo Seong-jin (LG Electronics)

Jo Seong-jin, vice chairman and CEO of LG Electronics, will visit Silicon Valley Wednesday to meet with experts in artificial intelligence, robotics, big data and autonomous driving and recruit some of the talents for the company’s new businesses, the tech giant said Tuesday.Jo left Monday for New Jersey, where LG Electronics’ US office is located, before flying to San Francisco.On Wednesday, the CEO is scheduled to meet scholars and experts on AI, big data, cloud computing, self-driving and the fifth-generation network in Silicon Valley.Jo will present them with LG’s vision for the new businesses and research and development plans.“Securing outstanding talents from around the world is a must to preoccupy the future businesses,” Jo said. “The company will focus all levels of efforts on AI in particular.”In Silicon Valley, LG has been running a research organization called “Advanced AI” since early this year, which is specialized in deep learning and future driving technologies.The LG CEO is also set to meet with AI scholars at Stanford University to catch up on latest technology trends.After visiting San Francisco, Jo will trip to San Diego, San Jose and Seattle to hold meetings with industry leaders, according to the company.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)