S. Korean women's football league fails to hold All-Star Game with N. Korea

NATIONAL

North Korean and South Korean women`s football team during match, February 29, 2016 (Yonhap)

South Korea's women's football body said Monday it failed to reach an agreement with North Korea on holding a women's football league All-Star Game.The Korea Women's Football Federation, which governs the WK League, South Korea's top women's football league, said it planned to stage the WK League All-Star Game with a North Korean team, but the two sides failed to narrow their differences."Following the atmosphere in inter-Korean relations, we tried to hold the 2018 WK League All-Star Game with a top-level North Korean team," the KWFF said. "But unfortunately, we couldn't reach agreement and the 2018 WK League All-Star Game will not be played."The WK League, which started in 2009, has been holding All-Star Games with foreign teams in recent years. The league invited FFC Frankfurt of Germany to play in 2016 and welcomed INAC Kobe Leonessa of Japan in 2017.Although its All-Star Game with North Koreans has been canceled, the KWFF said it will continue communicating with women's football powerhouses."Including North Korea, we will keep in touch and will work with the leading nations in women's football," the KWFF said."We'll try to host a WK League All-Star Game next year that could be more meaningful." (Yonhap)