Polish-Ukrainian firm unveils wireless phone charger at startup program

|A picture of a home powered by electronic devices charged by TechNovatorXE (TechNovator)
Polish-Ukrainian company TechNovator has developed a wireless smartphone charger and showcased its prototype at the K-Startup Grand Challenge Startup Campus in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.
TechNovatorXE is a remote wireless charger that energizes multiple devices simultaneously within 5 meters, and is safe for people and the environment alike, according to the company. The system also has a unique feature that controls the level of battery-charging via constant monitoring and autonomous charging.
“The number of electronic devices that people use in their everyday lives is continuously growing. However, it becomes increasingly difficult for people to monitor and recharge all their batteries in a timely manner. The necessity of monitoring the level of charging keeps users on constant tenterhooks,” the company said in a press release. “Also, environmental problems are a big issue: with the increasing number of electronic devices, the amount of wires, cords and batteries increases significantly, but they are rarely recycled.”
TechNovatorXE offers a unique long-distance wireless charging solution that enables individuals to create a personal comfort zone without having to continuously monitor and charge the devices, it said. The product also helps business customers provide high-quality services to the refined tastes of customers, while prolonging battery life and decreasing electronic product waste.
The technology can be integrated into various portable electronic devices, such as phones, tablet PCs, cameras, fitness bands, smartwatches, wireless triggers, headsets, wireless keyboards and mice, remote controls and toys. It can be used at restaurants, hotels, airports, railway stations, conferences, exhibitions and other places where large numbers of people gather and require charging.
TechNovator participated in the K-Startup Grand Challenge and passed the qualification round. The event is a startup accelerator program supported by the South Korean government, and was launched in 2016 by the National Information Technology Industry Promotion Agency and funded by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.
“TechNovator is really interested in the South Korean market, where we would like to open a research and development center and create partnerships with universities and global companies,” according to the company.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)