Internal dispute over right-wing lawyer stirs up trouble for Liberty Korea Party

NATIONAL

Interim chief of Liberty Korea Party, Kim Byong-joon (center), speaks at a party meeting at the party's headquarter in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Jeon Won-chaek (Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party continues to struggle to maintain its foothold as the country’s major conservative party, following a dispute over personnel reform.The interim chief of the conservative party, Kim Byong-joon, apologized Monday for friction caused by a former member of its reform committee who was recently dismissed.“I apologize for raising concerns over the organization reinforcement committee. The path we are on is not always sunny. We have to overcome windy rain and storms to see the grain ripen,” Kim said at a party meeting Monday.Jeon Won-chaek, a right-wing lawyer and political pundit who was appointed as a member of the party’s Organization Reinforcement Committee in charge of managing personnel appointment, was fired Friday as tension mounted between Jeon and the party’s interim leadership over when to hold a national convention to elect new party leadership.Kim has been pushing for the convention to be held in February, but Jeon had argued more time was needed for a complete shake-up of personnel and pushed for July at the earliest.Amid the escalating dispute, Jeon revealed that Kim had secretly asked for the appointment of two people as committee members.On Friday, the party sent a mobile text message to Jeon to inform him of his dismissal. In a statement, Kim explained the dismissal was inevitable, as they could not reconcile their differences.“We tried our best to respect Jeon’s opinion, but we could not accept his arguments, such as on when to hold the national convention, which is a decision that goes beyond the authority of the committee,” Kim said.Jeon lashed back, saying the party had treated him like a “subcontractor.”“Holding a national convention at the end of February just means they do not want a shake-up,” Jeon told reporters in front of his house in Mapo, Seoul, after he was notified of his dismissal Friday.“Korea’s conservative voters do not know where to go. They have been looking forward to a new, reformed party.”The lawyer said he would hold a press conference to reveal what has been going on inside the party on Wednesday afternoon.In the meeting on Monday, Kim reiterated the reason for Jeon’s dismissal.“Deterioration of the party’s discipline should not happen in any case. Once relaxed, any kind of reform move will not be possible,” Kim said.Regarding Jeon’s claim that Kim had used his authority to pressure Jeon into appointing two committee members, Kim explained it was not an illicit solicitation.“I thought the committee was having difficulties in their work and recommended adding two other members who are close to Jeon. They are complete strangers to me, and there is no reason for me to press Jeon on it,” he added.The Liberty Korea Party launched the organization reinforcement committee on Oct. 11, as part of efforts to restore its status as the main conservative group after former President Park Geun-hye was ousted over corruption. Seven members from within and outside the party, including Jeon, were appointed to lead the committee.Upon his appointment, the right-wing lawyer had expressed strong determination for complete reform of the party’s personnel, saying he would even go against the party’s veteran lawmakers, if necessary.“Due to the conflict between pro-Park and anti-Park factions, the people are saying Korea’s conservative party is dying out. The party is currently in an intensive care unit,” he said in a local radio interview.The party said it will appoint a new member to fill Jeon’s position and normalize its operation.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)