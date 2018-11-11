Korea, Japan, China to strengthen postal service cooperation

BUSINESS

From right: Kang Seong-ju, Korea Post president, Kunio Tanigaki, vice president of Japan Post, and Kang Ning, vice president of China Post Group, pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on sharing innovative postal services and forming a task force team for swift customs clearance of mail across borders, in Tokyo on Thursday. (Korea Post)

Korea Post, South Korea’s postal service operator under the Ministry of Science and ICT, said Sunday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with its counterparts in China and Japan last week, agreeing to strengthen cooperation in postal service technology innovation and adoption.Under the memorandum signed during a high-level meeting in Tokyo held from Nov. 8-9, the postal service operators of the three countries will work together to speed up delivery systems, in competition with global e-commerce companies.During the meeting, the postal service operators of Korea, Japan and China also shared successful cases of postal service innovation aimed at staying competitive in the global delivery business in the future.Korea Post said it proposed applying blockchain technology to the parcel tracking system to enable safe storing and sharing of such information between related parties, taking the lead in efforts to set the future strategy agenda for growth.