Winner’s blue waves in the Philippines

Winner successfully wrapped up its first solo concert “Winner 2018 [Everywhere] Tour in Manila” in the Philippines on Saturday. Local fans threw special events for the group as gifts.
|(Winner performs at “Winner 2018 [Everywhere] Tour in Manila” on Nov.10. / YG Entertainment)
Fans flocked to the airport to welcome Winner by passionately singing “Everyday.” Banners showing images of each member adorned street lamps around the concert hall.
The unique fashion donned by fans also grabbed attention, with several dressed in blue outfits, the color of Winner, and the K-pop group’s merchandise.
At the concert, Winner lifted the mood with its debut song “Empty,” and the group’s biggest hit song “Really Really.”
Group leader Kang Seung-yoon said, “I made amazing memories here. I’m going to take a picture of this moment now, and post it on my social media. I am truly touched, thank you so much.”
Lee Seung-hoon also expressed his gratitude, “We had visited the Philippines before to film our work. I am sincerely happy to be back in the Philippines with our solo concert.”
Winner will wrap up its Asia tour in Hong Kong on Nov. 24. After wrapping up the tour, Winner is set to release its third full album, including Mino’s first solo EP, and perform an encore concert as a group in Seoul in January next year.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)