Korea, China, Japan to boost border control over swine fever

South Korea, China and Japan agreed Saturday to tighten border control in the latest efforts to ensure that recent outbreaks of a deadly pig virus in China will not spread to the Korean Peninsula.



The agreement was reached in a meeting among South Korea‘s agricultural minister Lee Gae-ho and his Chinese and Japanese counterparts in Beijing earlier in the day.





(Yonhap)

The three also vowed to strengthen efforts on the sharing of animal health information; the surveillance, reporting and epidemiological investigation of diseases; and collaborative research on transboundary animal diseases such as avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease and African swine fever.“In particular, given the increasing threat of Transboundary Animal Diseases such as African swine fever, cooperation for effective border control among (the) three countries needs to be strengthened,” according to a joint communique of the trilateral agricultural ministers’ meeting. (Yonhap)