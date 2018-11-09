Go to Mobile Version

Red Velvet to drop fifth EP 'RBB'

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 9, 2018 - 11:47
  • Updated : Nov 9, 2018 - 11:47

Girl group Red Velvet will release its fifth EP, titled "RBB," on Nov. 30.

The new album will have a total of six tracks, including the main song "Really Bad Boy," according to its agency, S.M. Entertainment.


(S.M. Entertainment)

The band hit domestic music charts with "Bad Boy" in January and "Power Up" in August. It later had a tour of Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore.

The girls will have a tour of Japanese arenas in Fukuoka, Kobe and Yokohama in January next year, the agency said. The tour will be followed by concerts in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Chicago and Newark the following month. (Yonhap)



