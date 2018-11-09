Korea holds NSC meeting to discuss US election results

NATIONAL

South Korea held a National Security Council meeting Friday to discuss the results of the US midterm elections, the presidential office said.



Presidential National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong presided over the meeting of the council's standing committee, and members discussed the US election results and its implications for Washington's foreign policy, Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.







Presidential National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)

"Considering that the US Congress has provided bipartisan support for our government's efforts to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula, we decided to make efforts to continue this relationship with the newly formed US Congress," the statement said.Participants also decided to continue close cooperation with the United States to help high-level talks between the US and the North take place at an early date so that the dialogue momentum will continue, the statement said. (Yonhap)