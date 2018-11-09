Go to Mobile Version

Moon to replace finance minister as early as this week

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 9, 2018 - 09:52
  • Updated : Nov 9, 2018 - 09:52
President Moon Jae-in plans to replace his finance minister as early as this week, an official familiar with the issue said Thursday.

The announcement on replacing Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon could be made before Moon leaves for Singapore on Nov. 13 for annual summits with Southeast Asian and other regional partners, the official said.


Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (Yonhap)

Moon will visit Papua New Guinea on Nov. 17 and 18 for a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Hong Nam-ki, chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, is tipped as a favorite to succeed Kim.

The move comes after Kim displayed sharp differences with Jang Ha-sung, presidential chief of staff for policy, over how to handle Asia's fourth-largest economy, with Kim voicing a need to alter the existing "income-driven" growth policy and Jang insisting on sticking to a distribution-centered policy. (Yonhap)


