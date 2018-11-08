[Herald Interview] Meet 'Faker': Korean League of Legends talent extraordinaire

BUSINESS

ILSAN, Gyeonggi Province -- In simplistic attire and with a quiet demeanor, Lee Sang-hyeok seems no different from any other young Asian guy. But when he walks down the streets of Seoul, heads turn and cheers can be heard. His fame reaches far and wide -- from Korea and China to North America and Europe.



Meet Lee, aka “Faker,” an undisputed superstar in the world of competitive gaming, or esports. Born and raised in South Korea, the 22-year-old is considered among the top echelon of players in multiplayer online battle arena PC game “League of Legends,” released by US video game company Riot Games in 2009.





"League of Legends" pro gamer "Faker" Lee Sang-hyeok is photographed at the training facility of the SK Telecom T1 esports team in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province. (Lim Jeong-yo/The Korea Herald)

The 2018 “League of Legends” World Championship Finals are held at Munhak Stadium in Incheon on Monday. (Riot Games Korea)