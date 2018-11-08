Korea to re-send military cargo jet to quake-hit Indonesia

NATIONAL

South Korea will dispatch a military cargo plane again this week to Indonesia struggling to recover from damage caused by an earthquake and a tsunami, the foreign ministry said Thursday.



The aircraft will leave for the Southeast Asian nation Friday at the request of its government, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







A team of 28 personnel will be dispatched to operate the plane until Nov. 30, it said.Two C-130 Hercules planes of South Korea's Air Force conducted a humanitarian mission to transport aid materials, totaling 209 tons, in Indonesia from Oct. 8-26.The items include drinking water, tents, medical equipment and emergency generators. (Yonhap)