Korea to re-send military cargo jet to quake-hit Indonesia

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 8, 2018 - 10:56
  • Updated : Nov 8, 2018 - 10:56

South Korea will dispatch a military cargo plane again this week to Indonesia struggling to recover from damage caused by an earthquake and a tsunami, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The aircraft will leave for the Southeast Asian nation Friday at the request of its government, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


(Yonhap)

A team of 28 personnel will be dispatched to operate the plane until Nov. 30, it said.

Two C-130 Hercules planes of South Korea's Air Force conducted a humanitarian mission to transport aid materials, totaling 209 tons, in Indonesia from Oct. 8-26.

The items include drinking water, tents, medical equipment and emergency generators. (Yonhap)



