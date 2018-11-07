Govt. touts diplomatic feat in new white paper

NATIONAL

The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday published the first diplomatic white paper since the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration.The seven-chapter book introduces the government’s diplomatic accomplishments in 2017, especially after Moon took office in May through a snap presidential election. South Korea tried actively to restore or improve relations with four regional powers -- the United States, China, Japan and Russia -- via close and constant strategic communications with them, it says.Therefore, it adds, the government has “created the conditions to play a leading role in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue.” Close coordination with the US served as the “driving force” to bring about North Korea’s participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, inter-Korean summits and the North Korea-US summit talks, according to the white paper.It describes Japan as not only South Korea’s closest neighbor geographically and culturally but also a partner for global peace and prosperity.Regarding China, it points out bilateral ties faced a big challenge because of a row over the deployment of an advanced US missile defense system in Korea.Moon’s state visit to China and other consultations laid the groundwork for mending fences, it says.The ministry plans to release an English version of the white paper. (Yonhap)