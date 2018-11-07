Two Koreas discuss cooperation on health care

Kwon Deok-cheol, South Korea’s Vice Health Minister, met with his North Korean counterpart, Park Myong-su, at the joint liaison office in the North.
“North and South Koreas are actually very close in distance, and virus-carrying insects and mosquitos can always spread (across the border),” said Kwon.
|(Yonhap)
“I think there are many things that can be done by working jointly with one another, especially when fighting infectious diseases, because the two Koreas are not too far away from each other.”
Park agreed that, from an epidemiological perspective, the two Koreas are so close that an outbreak in one country can always affect the other.
Wednesday’s meeting in Kaesong was the first inter-Korean discussion on health care policies in 11 years. Seoul and Pyongyang last held similar talks in 2007.
According to the World Health Organization, North Korea spent less on health care per capita than any other country in 2009 -- under $1.
Citing witnesses who dispute the communist state’s claims to provide health care for all, Amnesty International says North Koreans have had to pay for medical services since the 1990s, with the doctors “usually paid in cigarettes, alcohol or food for most basic consults, and taking cash for tests or surgery.”
The international NGO also says many North Koreans “bypass doctors altogether, going straight to the markets to buy medicine, self-medicating according to their guesswork” because the state has “failed to offer the most basic health needs.”
Seoul and Pyongyang have been holding a number of meetings on prospective inter-Korean projects and cooperation, including those involving railway connections, reforestation and health care, with the goal of easing tensions between the two countries.
By Claire Lee (dyc@heraldcorp.com)