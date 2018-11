BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

CJ CGV Vietnam Holdings Co. has canceled its initial public offering plan in Vietnam as a survey showed it will be hard pressed to meet its fund-raising target due to low demand for its shares, its parent company here said Tuesday.The holding company originally planned to raise 107.99 billion won-131.99 billion won by listing its 5.7 million shares on the local stock exchange, CJ CGV said in a statement.CJ CGV holds an 80 percent stake in CJ CGV Vietnam Holdings, with the remaining 20 percent held by a Vietnamese partner.Shinhan Investment Corp. and Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. were lead managers of the IPO plan. (Yonhap)