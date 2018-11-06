Global Digital Innovation Alliance successfully inaugurated　

NATIONAL

Roundtable discussion among Global Digital Innovation Alliance Member organizations. (SMG)

The Global Digital Innovation Alliance was successfully inaugurated in Seoul on Oct 30, with 10 innovative organizations around the world gathering as founding members of the alliance.Member organizations agreed that they share the same vision and that there is a need for mutual learning about cases of innovation.Representatives of Innovative organizations around the world, including Belgium, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, the US and Vietnam, came to Seoul and announced active cooperation to strengthen urban innovation and tackle urban problems.The member organizations in alphabetical order of country are:1. Open & Agile Smart Cities (Belgium)2. Instituto Brasileiro De Cidades Inteligentes, Humanas E Sustentáveis (Brazil)3. Sina-Korea Innovation and Startup Park (China)4. JSC Astana Innovations (Kazakhstan)5. Cyberview Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)6. Associacao Porto Digital (Portugal)7. Seoul Digital Foundation (Republic of Korea)8. National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics ICI Bucharest (Romania)9. Centre for Liveable Cities Singapore (Singapore, *Observer Status)10. Urban Tech Hub (USA)11. Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park (Vietnam)The alliance is founded on the vision of creating a better urban ecosystem based on cooperation to resolve urban issues and strengthen sustainable development.The member organizations will develop joint programs to mutually learn about innovation and develop concrete cooperation efforts.“Seoul Digital Foundation proposed to organize the Global Digital Innovation Alliance to support innovative activities of citizens, startups and NGOs for (a) better urban ecosystem,” said Chi Hyung Lee, president of the Seoul Digital Foundation.“We hope GDIA members will get practical knowledge and mutual aid while sharing real-time innovation experience.”GDIA members have decided to hold an annual seminar to share and learn best practices.The Seoul Digital Foundation, the secretariat of the Global Digital Innovation Alliance, showed determination to make every effort to support cooperation among member organizations.The first joint project will be held at Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, in 2019.