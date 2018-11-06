Pompeo to meet NK counterpart in New York on Thursday

NATIONAL

Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea(second from left) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Yonhap)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean No. 2 Kim Yong-chol will meet in New York on Thursday, resuming stalled denuclearization talks, the US Department of State said Monday. The two last met May 31.Pompeo and Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, are also expected to discuss a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.“Secretary Pompeo will travel to New York City with Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to meet with DPRK Vice Chairman of the Central Committee Kim Yong Chol on November 8,” the statement said. “The Secretary and Vice Chairman Kim will discuss making progress on all four pillars of the Singapore Summit joint statement, including achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK.”The meeting comes amid rising tension between the two countries. The North continues to protest the US-led sanctions against the regime and has hinted that its nuclear weapons program might resume.Last week, the North’s Foreign Ministry threatened to revive its Byungjin policy, which involves the simultaneous pursuit of nuclear program and economic development, if the US does not begin lifting sanctions.Pompeo reacted firmly to Pyongyang’s protest, making it clear that sanctions will remain in place unless substantial steps are taken toward denuclearization.“I’m not worried about rhetoric,” Pompeo told Fox News. “We know with whom we’re negotiating. We know what their positions are. And President Trump has made his position very clear: no economic relief until we have achieved our ultimate objective.”By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)