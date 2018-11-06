Go to Mobile Version

Twice’s ‘Yes or Yes’ dominates digital charts

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Nov 6, 2018 - 10:49
  • Updated : Nov 6, 2018 - 10:49
K-pop group Twice is reigning over local digital music platforms with its latest EP “Yes or Yes.”

The title track with the same name as the EP ranked No. 1 on multiple local music charts as soon as it was released on 6 p.m., Monday. It has topped six music streaming sites including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, Mnet and Naver Music, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.


(Twice official homepage)

“Yes or Yes” is the sixth EP of the group, with songs including an electric-pop track with a bouncy hook declaring “Choose one, yes or yes?”

The album has seven tracks: “Yes or Yes,” “Say You Love Me,” “La La La,” “Young & Wild,” “Sunset,” “After Moon,” and the Korean version of “BDZ.”

Members Jihyo, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyoung participated in writing the lyrics of “Sunset,” “La La La,” and “Young & Wild.”

Twice will perform the track “Yes or Yes” at the 2018 MGA, a music awards co-hosted by MBC Plus and Genie Music, on Tuesday.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


