Korean U-19 football team returns home with youth World Cup

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 6, 2018 - 09:44
  • Updated : Nov 6, 2018 - 09:44

The South Korean men's under-19 football team returned home from a regional competition on Tuesday, having clinched a spot at next year's FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Coached by Chung Jung-yong, South Korea finished second to Saudi Arabia at the Asian Football Confederation U-19 Championship, which concluded in Indonesia on Sunday.


(Yonhap)

Despite losing to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the final, South Korea qualified for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. The top four nations from the AFC event were granted spots there.

South Korea hosted the 2017 U-20 World Cup, and the young Taeguk Warriors have played at 14 previous tournaments. The country's best performance is a fourth-place finish in 1983 in Mexico. (Yonhap)



