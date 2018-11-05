Dead bodies of toddler and man found on Jeju Island

According to Jeju Seobu Police Station, the infant’s body was discovered by authorities on Sunday at 6:36 p.m. Investigators confirmed through security footage that the victim and her mother arrived on Jeju Island on Wednesday a little past 8:30 p.m. They then took a taxi to a motel in Jeju City.
A policeman said they are still figuring out whether the two stayed at the motel and are trying to see where they went prior to the victim’s death and mother’s disappearance.
The deceased victim was reported as missing Thursday, according to Paju Police Station. But, the two had been caught on camera leaving Gimpo International Airport for Jeju International Airport.
Investigators also reportedly found a dead man’s body floating off the northwestern coast of Jeju Port at around 1 p.m. earlier in the day. His identity has yet to be revealed, but investigators do not suspect homicide.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)