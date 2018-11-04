Shin Sung-il dies of cancer at 81

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Shin Sung-il died of lung cancer Sunday. He was 81.



Shin was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in June 2017 and was undergoing chemotherapy when his condition recently deteriorated.



Shin was born Kang Shin-yeong in Daegu in 1937. He attended Kyungbock High School, an elite school in Seoul, but gave up going to college due to his family’s financial circumstances. In 1957, he joined director Shin Sang-ok’s studio, where he adopted the stage name Shin Sung-il at the director’s suggestion.





Shin Sung-il attends the opening ceremony of the 23rd Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 4. (Yonhap)