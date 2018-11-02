[Exclusive] Angelina Jolie spotted at Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul

ENTERTAINMENT

What is Angelina Jolie doing in Seoul?



American actress Angelina Jolie has been spotted in a restaurant in Samcheong-dong, a traditional area in central Seoul, by a number of people who shared her photos on social media on Friday.



According to the witnesses, the mega star was having samgyeopsal, the famous Korean style grilled pork dish, inside the restaurant at about 10 p.m.







(Reader contribution/The Korea Herald)