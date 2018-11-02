Korea hosts trade fair in Singapore to back SMEs in ASEAN

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency held the Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo (KBEE) for the first time in Singapore, to which 260 prospective buyers – 160 from Singapore and 100 from neighboring countries -- were invited.
KOTRA has organized the KBEE, featuring K-pop celebrities, in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia until last year, and Russia in May.
|Visitors looks around the booths at the Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo in Singapore on Friday. (Kim So-hyun/The Korea Herald)
“Singapore market itself is not big, but has one of the highest income levels in Asia and has great purchasing power. We chose Singapore as the venue for KBEE due to its strategic importance as the center of the ASEAN region,” said Lee Boreum, deputy director at the Korea Business Center, a branch of KOTRA, in Singapore.
“Singaporean businesses including e-commerce platforms Qoo10, Shopee, beauty and health store chain Sa Sa and Korean food wholesaler Koryo participated in the Expo to meet with Korean firms in the food, beauty, healthcare, lifestyle, fashion and education industries.”
The ministry helped arrange for sales of the Korean SMEs’ products through six online retailers here including Singapore’s top online shopping mall Qoo10.
Compared to similar trade fairs in Thailand, Vietnam and China, however, the KBEE in Singapore attracted less than expected people, possibly because they were held during the week, officials of some participating Korean firms said.
An official at a company that makes manual massage chairs, for instance, said they couldn‘t find any buyers with significant purchasing power here.
“At a furniture fair in Koln, Germany, early this year, we saw great interest and signed good-sized deals, but here, probably because the expo is not focused on a specific trade, the level of interest and purchasing power was lower than expected,” said Yang Byeong-heon, overseas sales director of Jeragene Korea.
A food product company, which currently exports instant tteokbokki to Japan, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore, also said the KBEE didn’t seem to have gotten much publicity.
Officials of companies that make accessories, skincare products and devices, as well as educational service providers, said they had good meetings with potential buyers and partners here.
Actress Song Ji-hyo, K-pop group Snuper and Lee Junho, a member of boyband 2PM, joined the expo as honorary ambassadors to promote the event.
In addition to business meetings and a K-pop concert, companies from Korea and Singapore held a forum on the education technology industry on the sidelines of the two-day expo.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)