Samsung Electronics takes up 20 pct of global smartphone market in Q3: Strategy Analytics

Samsung Electronics Co. took up 20 percent of the global smartphone market in terms of shipment volume in the third quarter of 2018, industry tracker Strategy Analytics' data showed Friday, falling slightly from the same period last year on the rise of Chinese rivals.



The South Korean tech giant shipped 72.3 million units of smartphones over the July-September period, Strategy Analytics said, compared with 83.4 million units posted in the same period last year, when Samsung took up 21.2 percent of the market.







China-based Huawei Technologies Co., on the other hand, jumped sharply to take up 14.4 percent of the market in the three-month period, compared with 9.9 percent posted last year. The Chinese firm shipped 51.8 million units in the third quarter.Samsung's US archrival Apple Inc. accounted for 13 percent of the global smartphone market over the cited period. Its presence marked a slight improvement from 11.9 percent posted last year.Two more Chinese brands were included in the top-five list in terms of global market share, with Xiaomi and OPPO accounting for 9.2 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively. The latest figures compare with 7 percent and 8 percent posted in 2017."Samsung must solve its China and India problems before it is too late," Strategy Analytics said in its report. "Samsung is losing ground to Huawei, Xiaomi and other Chinese rivals in the huge China and India markets.""Huawei has little presence in the valuable North America market, but its Android models are wildly popular in most of the rest of the world, particularly Asia and Europe," it added.As for Apple, Strategy Analytics said the company's new iPhone products are in "healthy demand," but the high price stands as a hurdle in its efforts to expand shipment volume. (Yonhap)