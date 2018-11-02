Police raid venture entrepreneur's home, offices over alleged abuse of employees

NATIONAL

Chairman of WeDisk and K-Technology Yang Jin-ho (Yonhap)

SUWON -- Police raided the home and offices of a venture entrepreneur Friday after videos surfaced of him harshly treating employees, such as beating and having them kill live chickens with a crossbow.One of the two viral videos, disclosed by an independent news outlet, showed Yang Jin-ho, chairman of online storage service provider WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology, cursing and slapping an employee in the face and having him kneel and apologize in an office.Another clip showed him shooting a live chicken with a crossbow and having employees do the same during a company retreat. Yang insulted them if the employees were clumsy with the crossbow and told some others to kill a chicken with a small Japanese sword.This is in addition to suspicions that Yang knowingly let illegal videos, including pornography, be exchanged via his web storage services.On Friday, police investigators raided 10 locations, including Yang's home in Pangyo, south of Seoul, to seize evidence backing up these allegations."Through the raids, we're going to try to substantiate the allegations against Yang and look thoroughly into if he engaged in additional crimes," a police official said. (Yonhap)