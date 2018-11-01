SK Holdings awarded for excellence in ESG

BUSINESS

SK Holdings CEO Jang Dong-hyun (SK Holdings)

SK Holdings has been recognized for the best practices in environmental responsibility, social responsibility and governance and for its shareholder-friendly approach and sustainability in entrepreneurship, the company said Thursday.The firm earned the “A+” ESG rating from the Korea Corporate Governance Service for a second consecutive year in 2018.This year, KCGS evaluated ESG scores of some 930 listed companies and financial companies in Korea. A high ESG rating is deemed a criterion to judge stock valuation for long-term investors.SK Holdings was recognized for the introduction of electronic voting during an ordinary shareholders meeting in March, allowing shareholders to vote without physically attending the meeting. It also held multiple sessions of the annual general meeting for shareholders’ convenience.Also in March, the holding company promulgated a corporate governance charter.SK Holdings has been a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for seven straight years.Formerly known as information technology solution provider SK C&C, SK Holdings earned the current name after the conglomerate adopted a holding company structure in 2015. The company has been trading on the top-tier Kospi market since 2009.By Son Ji-hyoung