Opposition lawmaker caught driving while intoxicated

NATIONAL

An opposition lawmaker has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol, Seoul's Gangnam Police Station said Thursday.



Rep. Lee Yong-ju of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace was booked without physical detention after failing his breathalyzer test during a police crackdown conducted near Cheongdam Park in southern Seoul at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the station said.







(Yonhap)

Lee allegedly told police that he drove his car about 15 kilometers after having a drink near the National Assembly in Yeouido.Police said Lee's blood alcohol content level was 0.089 percent, enough to suspend his license. The legal limit is 0.05 percent.Police said they will soon call in Lee for questioning about the reason he drove while intoxicated.Lee had served as a public prosecutor before entering politics in 2016. (Yonhap)