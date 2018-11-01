N. Korean leader criticizes sanctions

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has criticized international sanctions on his regime, blasting "hostile forces" for attempting to hamper its efforts to improve the lives of its people, the North's state media reported Thursday.



Kim made the accusation during a trip to a construction site of the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area on the North's east coast, according to the Korean Central News Agency.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (second from left) speaking during his trip to a construction site in Wonsan-Kalma tourist area (Yonhap)

"The hostile forces are foolishly keen on vicious sanctions to stand in our way toward promotion of people's wellbeing and development and to lead us to change and submission," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying."But they will be made to clearly see over time how our country that has built its strength hundreds of times defying hardship build its own country as a powerful nation by its own strength, technology and efforts," it added.Kim was also quoted as saying that success in such a large-scale construction project in the area would have an "on-target" impact" on hostile forces.In August, Kim issued a similar denouncement of "brigandish" sanctions during his "field guidance" in the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area under construction.His latest rebuke of global sanctions can be interpreted as an effort at setting the tone for high-level talks possibly to be held next week between North Korea and the United States.North Korea has apparently hoped to see sanctions relief in exchange for what it sees as substantive denuclearization steps it has taken for months. The US still remains firm that sanctions will remain in place until the North completely gives up its nuclear weapons program. (Yonhap)