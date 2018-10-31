Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Which Asian country has greatest hydropower capacity?

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Oct 31, 2018 - 17:51
  • Updated : Oct 31, 2018 - 17:51



China leads the region in hydropower capacity, followed by India and Japan.

According to the recent Hydropower Status Report, East Asia and the Pacific region have the highest annual increases in hydropower capacity, with China contributing the largest share of installed capacity. Over 90 percent of the capacity added in 2017 in the region came from China, which increased its total installed capacity to 341,190 megawatts.

Japan is second in the region with an installed capacity of 49,905 MW. It is followed closely by India with an installed capacity of 49,382 MW.

South Korea and Malaysia have also been increasing their hydropower capacity. These countries have been working on expansion realizing the significant role it plays in the country's energy generation and meeting climate change goals. (ANN)





