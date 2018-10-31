Go to Mobile Version

Herald Artday to hold offline auction

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Oct 31, 2018 - 14:04
  • Updated : Oct 31, 2018 - 15:22
Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., is holding an offline auction on Nov. 14 at uJung Art Center in southern Seoul.

The art auction will comprise 122 works, covering a wide range of art by renowned artists as well as ceramics from the late Joseon era.

It will feature numerous works of art of renowned Korean artists, including Kim Whan-ki, Chang Uc-chin and Yun Hyong-keun, among many others. It will also comprise works by international artist such as Yayoi Kusama and Andy Warhol.

Korean painter Lee U-fan’s 2015 “Dialogue” will be on the block at the upcoming offline auction.


Lee U-fan’s 2015 “Dialogue” (Herald Artday)

 
The auction preview will be held at uJung Art Center from Nov. 3-14. The items can also be viewed at the official auction website.

Herald Artday’s offline auction accepts both on-site and phone bids, as well as absentee bids. Those who cannot attend the auction or prefer bidding via telephone may contact Herald Artday before the auction.

Auction: Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.
Preview: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 3-14 at uJung Art Center, 178, Bangbae-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul

For more information, call Herald Artday at (02) 3210-2255 or email auction@artday.co.kr.


