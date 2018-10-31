Herald Artday to hold offline auction

The art auction will comprise 122 works, covering a wide range of art by renowned artists as well as ceramics from the late Joseon era.
It will feature numerous works of art of renowned Korean artists, including Kim Whan-ki, Chang Uc-chin and Yun Hyong-keun, among many others. It will also comprise works by international artist such as Yayoi Kusama and Andy Warhol.
Korean painter Lee U-fan’s 2015 “Dialogue” will be on the block at the upcoming offline auction.
|Lee U-fan’s 2015 “Dialogue” (Herald Artday)
The auction preview will be held at uJung Art Center from Nov. 3-14. The items can also be viewed at the official auction website.
Herald Artday’s offline auction accepts both on-site and phone bids, as well as absentee bids. Those who cannot attend the auction or prefer bidding via telephone may contact Herald Artday before the auction.
Auction: Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.
Preview: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 3-14 at uJung Art Center, 178, Bangbae-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul
For more information, call Herald Artday at (02) 3210-2255 or email auction@artday.co.kr.