N. Korean vice foreign minister meets Russian counterpart

A senior North Korean diplomat met his Russian counterpart on Tuesday amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could visit Moscow for his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong-chol met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow. The meeting lasted around three hours and 30 minutes.
|(Yonhap)
Pundits said the two apparently discussed on various issues between Pyongyang and Moscow, including Kim’s possible visit to Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a day earlier that no details were available on time and location of the potential meeting between the two leaders. (Yonhap)