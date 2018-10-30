Go to Mobile Version

N. Korean vice foreign minister meets Russian counterpart

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 30, 2018 - 21:59
  • Updated : Oct 30, 2018 - 21:59

A senior North Korean diplomat met his Russian counterpart on Tuesday amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could visit Moscow for his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong-chol met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow. The meeting lasted around three hours and 30 minutes.

(Yonhap)


Pundits said the two apparently discussed on various issues between Pyongyang and Moscow, including Kim’s possible visit to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a day earlier that no details were available on time and location of the potential meeting between the two leaders. (Yonhap)



