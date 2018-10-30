[Photo News] Winter is near at hand; coal briquette delivery begins

Donning padded jackets and coats, many young children were seen walking to school accompanied by their parents near Daebang Station in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Working people dressed in layers for the chilly weather as they walked to work in quick strides.
With some regions of Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, reporting snowfall, workers at a coal briquette factory in Daedeok, Daejeon, started to load briquettes onto delivery trucks to bring warmth to establishments.
Luckily for ski resorts nationwide, the earlier-than-expected chilly weather signaled preparations for the early opening of resorts in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon Province. The Phoenix Ski Resort has already begun making artificial snow. Workers were spotted on the slopes early Tuesday morning, making sure the snow was spread out evenly.
Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)