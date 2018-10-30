Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Winter is near at hand; coal briquette delivery begins

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Oct 30, 2018 - 17:56
  • Updated : Oct 30, 2018 - 17:56
Morning temperatures fell below freezing on Tuesday, prompting South Koreans to brace themselves for the winter season before heading outdoors. 



Donning padded jackets and coats, many young children were seen walking to school accompanied by their parents near Daebang Station in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Working people dressed in layers for the chilly weather as they walked to work in quick strides. 







With some regions of Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, reporting snowfall, workers at a coal briquette factory in Daedeok, Daejeon, started to load briquettes onto delivery trucks to bring warmth to establishments. 



Luckily for ski resorts nationwide, the earlier-than-expected chilly weather signaled preparations for the early opening of resorts in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon Province. The Phoenix Ski Resort has already begun making artificial snow. Workers were spotted on the slopes early Tuesday morning, making sure the snow was spread out evenly. 



Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114