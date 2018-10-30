Supreme Court orders Japanese firm to provide compensation for wartime forced labor

NATIONAL

The Supreme Court reaffirmed Tuesday a 2013 ruling that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to compensate four South Koreans for wartime forced labor and unpaid work.



The top court upheld the damages claims filed by the four victims and ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay each victim 100 million won ($87,720).





Tuesday's ruling provides effective closure to a long-pending case that began more than 13 years ago.



The top court ruled that the Japanese court's decision that dismissed the victims' claims was based on the disputable premise that its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea was legal, which is contrary to the South Korean Constitution.



It also maintained the previous ruling that the 1965 bilateral treaty signed between South Korea and Japan to settle colonial-era issues does not terminate individual rights to damages. (Yonhap)