Cockroaches found on plane bound for Busan

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Three cockroaches were discovered onboard a flight with Busan Air, one of South Korea’s low-cost carriers, alarming passengers and raising concerns about the plane’s hygiene standards.The flight originated from Gimpo Airport and was en route to Gimhae Airport when the insects were found.According to a passenger, a woman screamed after spotting a cockroach before takeoff. A flight attendant found her a new seat, but two more cockroaches were found during the flight.Air Busan has confirmed that three cockroaches were found during the Gimhae-bound flight. The carrier underwent fumigation after all passengers got off.It also called some passengers to offer its apologies.But Air Busan said it was possible that the cockroaches may have entered the plane via a passenger’s luggage.International flights must report the discovery of pests to the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, but domestic flights are not required to do so.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)